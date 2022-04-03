EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Actress Ivana Alawi takes part in ‘hakot’ challenge

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Filipino actress Ivana Alawi went on a shopping spree by taking part in the ‘hakot’ challenge where an individual will offer to buy everything that will fit within their cart within a specific amount of time.

Alawi carried out shopping for PhP300,000 by taking part in the challenge in which the players have to grab and carry with just their hands whatever they can in only one minute.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Actress Ivana Alawi buys her family a new house

She posted the video on YouTube channel yesterday. Her mother Fatima bought groceries for PhP27,000.

The actress and her siblings Mona, Hash and Amira also took part besides her hairstylist, helper, video team, driver, and a bystander. For all the items including clothing, Alawi paid about P292,000.

She also bought Amira’s son a bunch of toys at an undisclosed cost, as per reports from Inquirer.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

vaccination covid 19 philippines joey razon

Pinoys advised to get vaxxed as 27M COVID doses set to expire this July 2022

3 hours ago
COURT TRIAL

Filipino files sexual assault complaint against delivery man in Dubai

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi police

Abu Dhabi Police to give away free Iftar meal boxes to motorists

3 hours ago
iStock 1218771112

WHO warns public of new, more transmissible ‘XE’ COVID-19 variant first detected in UK

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button