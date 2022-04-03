WATCH: Actress Ivana Alawi takes part in ‘hakot’ challenge

Filipino actress Ivana Alawi went on a shopping spree by taking part in the ‘hakot’ challenge where an individual will offer to buy everything that will fit within their cart within a specific amount of time.

Alawi carried out shopping for PhP300,000 by taking part in the challenge in which the players have to grab and carry with just their hands whatever they can in only one minute.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Actress Ivana Alawi buys her family a new house

She posted the video on YouTube channel yesterday. Her mother Fatima bought groceries for PhP27,000.

The actress and her siblings Mona, Hash and Amira also took part besides her hairstylist, helper, video team, driver, and a bystander. For all the items including clothing, Alawi paid about P292,000.

She also bought Amira’s son a bunch of toys at an undisclosed cost, as per reports from Inquirer.