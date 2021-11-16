Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo now married

Kapuso couples Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado are now married in a simple civil wedding ceremony on Monday, November 15.

The garden wedding was held in a studio owned by Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo in Quezon City.

RELATED STORY: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo initially planned to have child thru surrogacy

The couple wore a white suite for the private occasion. Mercado and Trillo’s closest friends and relatives were invited as guests.

Trillo and Mercado have been in a relationship for 8 years. In 2018, the couple said that they have been planning to have their own family.

They even initially started their surrogacy journey but later on was terminated after Mercado found out that she’s pregnant.

READ ON: Jennylyn Mercado reveals how she found out that she’s pregnant

“Gusto ko lang mag-thank you kasi pinili mo ako na samahan sa journey na ito. Inisiip mo siguro kung bakit ngayon lang nangyari. Hindi pa kasi ako ready noon,” Dennis said during his proposal on October 8.

“Pero siniguro ko muna talaga kapag nangyari iyon, ito na yung best version ko,” he added. (TDT)