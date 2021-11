AJ Raval returns to social media

After deleting her posts on some of her social media accounts due to the controversy involving her and actor Aljur Abrenica, starlet AJ Raval is now back online.

On her TikTok video last October 2020, Raval apologized to Kylie Padilla over the controversy linking her to Padilla’s estranged husband.

“Ayoko na, gusto ko na lang po ng peace. Sana matapos na ‘to kasi bugbog na talaga ‘yung mental health ko. Hindi ko na kaya. Mag-so-social media detox muna ako siguro. Next year na ako babalik sa social media,” Raval said in her previous post.

But on October 31, the sexy star shared a photo of her showcasing her new haircut.

“New look for the new project,” she said.

Raval is set to do an action movie project. (TDT)