Aljur Abrenica dares Kylie Padilla: “Tell them who cheated first”

Following his split with Kylie Padilla, actor Aljur Abrenica broke his silence Tuesday and told the former: “Tell them who cheated first.”

In a Facebook post, Abrenica did not mince his words as he called out Padilla for “hiding” and “disguising” her comments.

“Don’t hide and disguise your comments, statement for your self gain. Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you not on our family,” Abrenica said.

“The people [deserve] to know,” he added.

Abrenica said he opted to stay quiet due to a supposed agreement that they will not speak publicly about their relationship.

“I am sorry for asking these questions and for breaking our agreement of not speaking to the public. When your dad (Robin) opened to the public his one sided story. I maintained my silence because of our agreement,” Abrenica said.

“But now that people who supports us still throw accusations and reading you’re statements it breaks my heart that you can sit still despite of the truth. Tell them who cheated first,” he added.

Further, Abrenica said Padilla should have the “courage to settle this” and that her dad, actor Robin Padilla, should “know the truth.”

“If not for them do it for our children. After so many years will you allow our children let them believe this story that you and dad left for me?” Abrenica said.

“At first it was fair for me, to take all the blame. Is it also fine with you guys to let the innocent be attacked with false accusations?” He added. (NM)