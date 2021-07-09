Kylie Padilla breaks silence on split with Aljur Abrenica

Actress Kylie Padilla requests for privacy after her break up with husband Aljur Abrenica.

“Every family goes through a lot of challenges and sometimes we think that it is only the couple that goes through the ordeal. We forget the kids and people that are involved,” Kylie said in a statement sent to GMA News.

Kylie said that she and Aljur are now working as co-parents for their two sons Alas and Axl.

She added that she is now on the stage of recovering, healing, and moving on.

“All we need right now is respect—first and foremost on the decisions we have made as a family and respect for each and every member of our family—to Aljur who is the father of my two wonderful boys, most especially to Alas and Axl who are at this point very fragile, and to our families from both sides who have guided us along the way,” she added.

Robin Padilla, Kylie’s father, was the first one to confirm the break up of the showbiz couple.

He clarified that he was not meddling in the marital affairs of his children especially with Kylie and Aljur since he was confident that the two can resolve their issues on their own.

“Wala, wala namang… Una, walang sinasabi yung anak ko. Noon pa, lagi kong tinatanong si Kylie, ‘Agrabyado ka ba?’ Hindi naman daw, ‘Okay lang ako, Pa,” Robin told Ogie Diaz in an interview.

“Wala namang papel ang tatay doon, ako, ha. Ibig kong sabihin, hindi ka dapat makialam kahit na sa away ng mag-asawa ‘yon, e, may mga anak pa,” he added.

Although Robin said that he was hurt by what happened to his daughter and Aljur.

“Ang sakit, siyempre, sa akin. Siyempre, babae anak ko? saka nasa akin ang remembrance, e. Naiwan yung…yung mga apo nasa nanay,” he said.

“Pero hindi yun ano, hindi isyu yun. Siyempre, walang sakitan ng pisikal. Ako, yun lang naman ang sinabi ko kay Aljur, e,” he added.