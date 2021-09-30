Bea Gomez of Cebu City wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021 

Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez wins the crown for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

She bested 27 other candidates in a live coronation night was held in Bohol, Thursday.

Gomez also bagged four special awards during the coronation: Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Miss Luxxe Immunplus Game Changers, and Miss Creamsilk.

She will compete in Israel for the 70th Miss Universe competition.

Here are the other winners:

Katrina Dimaranan – Miss Universe Philippines Tourism

Victoria Velasquez Vincent – Miss Universe Philippines Charity

Maureen Wroblewitz – 1st Runner-up

Steffi Aberasturi – 2nd Runner-up