Entertainment

MUP judge Vicki Belo claims two candidates broke make-up rules

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 judge Dr. Vicki Belo has claimed that two of the candidates who took part in the pageant broke the make-up rules.

In her Instagram Stories, Belo said: “Nako, I have tsismis for you. Two candidates broke the rules kanina and had their makeup done somewhere else.”

“But I can’t tell you who they are. Although that’s not good, breaking the rules,” she added.

“Follow the rules everyone!” wrote celebrity dermatologist.

The 65-year-old doctor was in the panel of judges for the prestigious pageant which took place at the Hennan Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on Thursday night.

Cebu City’s pride, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, was crowned the winner.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bea Gomez of Cebu City wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021 

22 hours ago

JUST IN: Kisses Delavin enters Top 16 of Miss Universe Philippines

24 hours ago

Arci Munoz to run for Cainta councilor in 2022 polls 

1 day ago

Kim Atienza to transfer to Kapuso network

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button