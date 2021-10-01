MUP judge Vicki Belo claims two candidates broke make-up rules

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 judge Dr. Vicki Belo has claimed that two of the candidates who took part in the pageant broke the make-up rules.

In her Instagram Stories, Belo said: “Nako, I have tsismis for you. Two candidates broke the rules kanina and had their makeup done somewhere else.”

“But I can’t tell you who they are. Although that’s not good, breaking the rules,” she added.

“Follow the rules everyone!” wrote celebrity dermatologist.

The 65-year-old doctor was in the panel of judges for the prestigious pageant which took place at the Hennan Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on Thursday night.

Cebu City’s pride, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, was crowned the winner.