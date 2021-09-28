Filipino comedian Betong Sumaya moved to tears as friend Alden Richards purchases Php40,000 during live selling

Filipino comedian Betong Sumaya was moved to tears as his friend Alden Richards made a purchase of over Php 40,000 during a live selling session.

On Saturday, the Filipino star went live on social media to sell some items which included Coca-Cola and Marvel collectibles. At one point, Betong read a comment from a certain RJ Richards asking: “Magkano lahat ng ibebenta mo diyan, Bets?”

After a few moments, it occurred to Betong that the person might be his fellow actor and friend, Alden Richards, so he asked to make sure.

“RJ Richards? Ha! Alden, ikaw ba ‘yan?” Betong said.

As it got confirmed, Betong got emotional and ended up crying on live video.

“Ano ba ‘yan, Alden, pinaiyak mo naman ako dito…” said the comedy actor, wiping away his tears.

“Sige, ‘Den, iko-compute ko. Thank you…Kasi akala ko, noong una kasi, nanloloko lang hindi pa kasi kami magkaibigan sa Facebook,” he added.

A few moments later, Betong was stunned to see that the “The World Between US” star had already wired him the money. Later in an interview, he said Alden actually wired him P50,000.

Betong said he was touched by his friend’s simple act of kindness and generosity. (AW)