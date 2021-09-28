EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Filipino comedian Betong Sumaya moved to tears as friend Alden Richards purchases Php40,000 during live selling

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Filipino comedian Betong Sumaya was moved to tears as his friend Alden Richards made a purchase of over Php 40,000 during a live selling session.

On Saturday, the Filipino star went live on social media to sell some items which included Coca-Cola and Marvel collectibles. At one point, Betong read a comment from a certain RJ Richards asking: “Magkano lahat ng ibebenta mo diyan, Bets?”

After a few moments, it occurred to Betong that the person might be his fellow actor and friend, Alden Richards, so he asked to make sure.

RELATED STORY: Alden Richards reveals he’s a ‘long time fan’ of Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz

“RJ Richards? Ha! Alden, ikaw ba ‘yan?” Betong said.

As it got confirmed, Betong got emotional and ended up crying on live video.

“Ano ba ‘yan, Alden, pinaiyak mo naman ako dito…” said the comedy actor, wiping away his tears.

READ ON: LOOK: Alden Richards shows off toned abs on Instagram

“Sige, ‘Den, iko-compute ko. Thank you…Kasi akala ko, noong una kasi, nanloloko lang hindi pa kasi kami magkaibigan sa Facebook,” he added.

A few moments later, Betong was stunned to see that the “The World Between US” star had already wired him the money. Later in an interview, he said Alden actually wired him P50,000.

Betong said he was touched by his friend’s simple act of kindness and generosity. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JUST IN: Emirates climbs to 4th spot in Skytrax World’s Top 100 Airlines 2021

2 hours ago

LOOK: New Zealand in the Philippines? It’s Toledo City in Cebu!

3 hours ago

‘Ginisang sibuyas!’: Customs burns down smuggled onions worth Php13.5M

3 hours ago

Voter registration in Philippines likely to be extended to October 31

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button