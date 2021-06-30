LOOK: Alden Richards shows off toned abs on Instagram

Actor Alden Richards flaunted his well-toned abs on Instagram on June 27 and drew 172,000 likes for his topless photos in barely two days.

Meanwhile, his goatee beard was conspicuously displayed and left many wondering whether the baby-faced, 29-year-old Kapuso actor had grown it for his new role in the upcoming prime-time drama “The World Between Us.”

RELATED STORY: Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards team up for movie project

“Aaaaaah ganun!!!!!!! @aldenrichards02,” was the comment from Richards’ Hello, Love, Goodbye co-star Kakai Bautista, who was among the first to react on the actor’s photo.

The photos also caught the attention of That’s My Bae member Miggy Tolentino and actress Alyana Asistio. While Miggy wrote, “grabe naman bossss! [fire emoji],” Alyana simply highlighted a heart eyes emoji. (AW)