Dennis Trillo calls out food business for sending meal with ‘bubog’

Actor Dennis Trillo warns people to be extra careful on their food deliveries after his girlfriend Jennylyn Mercado received a meal with shattered glass or ‘bubog’.

“Buti hindi ko nalunok,” Mercado was heard on the video shared by Trillo.

The actor said that he bought the food from a vegetarian store in Marikina City.

“Ayaw ko lang na mangyari pa sa iba ito… Nag-order ako kagabi para kay Jen around 6 p.m, ito ang nangyari. Bakit may BUBOG sa pagkain niya???” Trillo said.

Some of their celebrity friends expressed concerns on the shattered glass found on food.

The video has more than 56,000 views and over 300 comments.

The restaurant is now investigating the incident in a report on GMA News. (TDT)

