Dennis Trillo calls out food business for sending meal with ‘bubog’

Actor Dennis Trillo warns people to be extra careful on their food deliveries after his girlfriend Jennylyn Mercado received a meal with shattered glass or ‘bubog’.

“Buti hindi ko nalunok,” Mercado was heard on the video shared by Trillo.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share sweet moments in UAE

The actor said that he bought the food from a vegetarian store in Marikina City.

“Ayaw ko lang na mangyari pa sa iba ito… Nag-order ako kagabi para kay Jen around 6 p.m, ito ang nangyari. Bakit may BUBOG sa pagkain niya???” Trillo said.

Some of their celebrity friends expressed concerns on the shattered glass found on food.

READ ON: Feeling old yet? Jennylyn Mercado’s son Alex Jazz now a teenager

The video has more than 56,000 views and over 300 comments.

The restaurant is now investigating the incident in a report on GMA News. (TDT)