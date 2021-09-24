Rabiya Mateo’s demands public apology from media outfit over ‘sugar daddy’ quote card

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is asking for a public apology from an Iloilo-based media outfit for allegedly tarnishing her reputation in an online quote card.

Rabiya’s legal counsel Ralph Calinisan told ABS-CBN News said that they could not understand why the media outfit Panay News implied that she was looking for a sugar daddy.

The beauty queen was quoted in a Panay News online quote card saying: “Three years ‘yung ex ko pero nakipag-date din ako sa seven years ‘yung gap namin. Wala akong dad so siguro ‘yung hinahanap ko sa relationship is somebody na mag-aalaga sakin. Tatay pala talaga ‘yung hinahanap,”

Calinisan said that the statement was made from Rabiya’s guesting on GMA-7.

“Contrary to what Panay News is trying to imply, hindi po sugar daddy ang hanap ng aming kliyente, kundi pag-aaruga lamang mula sa isang responsable at tapat na lalaki,” he said.

The camp of Rabiya has set September 30 as the deadline for the media outfit.

Panay News said in a statement that is deliberating on the issue.