Joel Cruz reveals spending PHP52 million to have 8 kids 

Multi-millionaire Joel Cruz shared that becoming a father of eight children via surrogacy is costly.

Cruz, owner of a perfume brand, said the idea of fatherhood came from his friend Ogie Diaz, said a report by Businesswire.

Diaz has been advising his friends, including comedian Vice Ganda, to have children so that they can inherit the wealth that they have worked for.

Surrogacy is not yet legal in the Philippines so he had resorted to finding a surrogate mother in Russia.

Cruz spent PHP12 million for his first set of twins, a boy and a girl. This covers fare, hotel accommodations, payment for Lilia, and other expenses.

He spent another PHP11 million for his second set of twins of two boys. Another PHP11 million for the third set.

The seventh and eighth babies had different moms and he paid PHP18 million.