Paolo Contis, Yen Santos ‘spotted together’ after LJ Reyes tell-all interview

Netizens were quick to connect the dots after the tell-all revelation of actress LJ Reyes on her ex-partner Paolo Contis.

After the controversial interview, photos of Paolo and a woman allegedly his leading lady Yen Santos began to surface on social media.

A video of the two both wearing facemasks and face shields came out with the woman holding the arm of the guy.

On the same day, the two was also spotted talking with each other.

The photos and videos were supposedly taken in Baguio.

One commenter said: “Time is the ultimate truth-teller.”

The post added: Itago natin sa initial na YS. Why naman ganun bhe? Ano ‘yan kinu-comfort mo si Paolo? Charot.”

In her interview with Boy Abunda, LJ did not confirm or deny if indeed a third party was involved in the break-up, but the Kapuso actress hinted that this could be one of the reasons.

“No, Tito Boy hindi siya mutual. Kasi naniniwala ako na kapagmutual ang isang desisyon pareho kayo sumasang ayon na hindi na nagwork ang relationship,” LJ told Abunda in a Youtube interview.

She added that it was her decision to separate from Paolo after noticing that the latter changed for quite some time.

“Matagal ko na nararamdaman na parang nakahiwalay na siya sa amin. Ako ang nagsabi na parang nasa ibang mundo na po siya at hiniintay niya nalang na manggaling sa akin,” she said.

“It was so difficult, it was so painful siguro Tito Boy hindi ko alam saan ako pupulutin. Kung hindi malakas yung faith ko sa mga anak ko to wake up every day hindi ko alam saan ako pupunta,” LJ tearfully added.

LJ said that she is not bothered by the third party issue.

“Yung third party na sinasabi nila it’s the least of my concern. Kaya ako nag decide to speak up kapag yung anak na yung nagagawan ng mali kailangan mo sabihin na hanggang dito lang. Kailangan ko po na ilayo ang mga bata kailangan ko maprotektahan sila,” she said.

Lolit Solis was the first one to dismissed that Santos was involved in the LJ-Paolo split.

Paolo has yet to confirm nor deny these photos and videos. He has also yet to respond on LJ’s interview.