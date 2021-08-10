LOOK: Fil-Am stand-up comic Jo Koy visits Pacquiao in training

Filipino-American stand-up comic Jo Koy visited eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao ahead of the latter’s match in the United States.

In his Instagram stories, Jo Koy shared snippets of his visit to Pacquiao who is currently training in Los Angeles for his match against Errol Spence Jr.

Jo Koy showed Pacquiao training while inside the boxing ring doing his exercises and later, even shared a laugh with the boxing champion.

“My calves, you like my calves?” Pacquiao told Jo Koy in jest.

“I love your calves! Love you, Manny!” Jo Koy responded.

Earlier, Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson and Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap also visited Pacquiao in training.

Pacquiao is set to face Spence on August 21. (NM)