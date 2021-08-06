Boxer Errol Spence eyes second best fight of career against Pacquiao

Boxer Errol Spence Jr is eyeing his second best fight in the career in the forthcoming match against eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

Spence considers it the second-best fight in his boxing career since the one against Kell Brook in 2017. He said that the fight against Kell Brook which was his first world title fight “solidified” him. “To go to his country and stop him for the title, I feel that was the biggest fight of my career,” Spence said.

He will face the 42-year-old Filipino boxing icon on August 21.

Spence said he wanted to retire Pacquiao when they will fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I want to retire him but I do respect him for taking this fight,” he said, adding, “he could’ve picked Joe Blow or somebody, or an MMA fighter just to get a huge paycheck. Instead, he took the biggest challenge in the division.” (AW)