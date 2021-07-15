Maureen Montagne potential Miss Globe winner, says 2015 Miss Globe Ann Colis

Pinay Miss Globe winner Ann Colis says that newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas Miss Globe Maureen Montagne has what it takes to win the Miss International crown.

Her reaction came in the wake of Montagne expressing her dream of bagging another Miss Globe crown later this year in the international pageant in Europe.

RELATED STORY: Bb. Pilipinas 2021 Grand International dons creation of Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer

Maricar Balagtas was the first Filipina to win the Miss Globe title in 2001 and Ann Colis won it in 2015.

Colis made this comment while being honored at the recently-concluded 57th edition of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant. She had just returned back to the Philippines, after an extended modeling stint abroad that saw her stranded in London and Portugal due to the pandemic.

READ ON: Scientist Hannah Arnold wins Miss International Philippines 2021

Colis shared that she managed to be more resilient and avoid loneliness during the lockdown abroad through yoga, meditation and getting in touch with her mom regularly. The beauty queen also said that she is now focusing on becoming an actress through Virtual Playground — the talent management company of producer Dondon Monteverde.

Colis previously acted before in the online series “Fluid,” besides doing brief minor part in the Dwayne Johnson-Russell Brand series “Ballers.”

“We shot at a Paramount Pictures set-up and they mistook me as a Brazilian or Latina, but I told them I’m 100 percent Filipina,” she added. (AW)