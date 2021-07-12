Scientist Hannah Arnold wins Miss International Philippines 2021

Scientist Hannah Arnold was officially crowned Miss International Philippines 2021 on July 11 at the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Coronation Night in the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The 24-year-old Masbate native, who works as a sleep scientist and a professional model, highlighted her one winning moment in the pageant coming from her answer to a question.

RELATED STORY: Miss Universe Philippines undergoes organization revamp, no longer under Binibining Pilipinas

During a pageant question about freedom of speech in the Philippines, she emphasized that freedom of speech is ‘a basic human right’ that is important for democracy – especially in the upcoming elections.

Hannah will be competing for the global Miss International crown this year, which has been won by six Filipina beauty queens in the past including: Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016). (AW)