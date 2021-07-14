Bb. Pilipinas 2021 Grand International dons creation of Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer

Caviteña Samantha Panlilio took home the title of Bb. Pilipinas 2021 Grand International wearing a stunning gown created by an internationally-renowned Filipino fashion designer based in Dubai.

Ezra Santos, The Filipino Times Awards Rizal Awardee and Fashion Designer of the Year in 2016, shared that he created the gown that highlighted Panlilio’s best features while ensuring that she’s comfortable as she walked down the Bb. Pilipinas runway.

“It is a form-fitting, draped fully embroidered strapless gown in sheer tulle iridescent paillette with lavender crystals,” said Santos in a message to The Filipino Times.

RELATED STORY: Scientist Hannah Arnold wins Miss International Philippines 2021

Santos further said that he witnessed Panlilio exude confidence that helped her win the crown as the next representative of the Philippines for Miss Grand International.

“It’s a very simple cut, that brought out her best features and gave her the confidence to walk and move around the dress with ease and grace,” said Santos.

“All the best, Samantha Panlillo! Wishing you the best – God bless and be with you on your journey for Miss grand international 2021,” he added.

Panlilio, for her part, took to Instagram to thank Santos and her entire team that helped her on her Binibining Pilipinas journey.

“Signing off as your Binibini #1 and starting this week as your Miss Grand Philippines 2021. Thank you @ezracouture for my beautiful evening gown. Sa mahal kong Cavite, salamat sa suporta!,” read part of Panlilio’s message of gratitude.