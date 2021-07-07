Vice Ganda slams fake news about him taking a swipe at Bea Alonzo

Vice Ganda has slammed a news website for peddling fake news that he took a swipe on Kapamilya artists who transferred to other network.

The gossip site Philippine News reported that the comedian host made a ‘patutsada’ against home-grown talents of ABS-CBN Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz.

“Ang kapal ng mukha ng mga taong nagsasabing nauubos na ang mga Kapamilya Artist. Kung dyan kayo Masaya, bahala kayo basta sinabi ko na dati pa, wala kayong future dyan sa Kabila. Charot!,” the alleged deleted tweet read.

Vice Ganda took to Twitter to dismiss the article as fake news.

He also lambasted people who bought the article and believed it.

“Kadiri tong FAKE NEWS na to!!!!!! Pero mas KADIRI yung mga sumakay,” the comedian-host wrote.

“Pero PINAKA KADIRI yung mga sumusweldo at kumikita sa FAKE NEWS!!!”

In a separate tweet, he lamented the people behind propagating fake and unverified news are worse.

“Mga taong sa panahon ngayon chismis, paninirang puri at fake news pa din ang trabaho YUUUUICCCCKKK!!!! Mas mababa pa kayo sa TAE! Yan ang #FACT!”

A-list actress Bea Alonzo moved to GMA Network last July 1 after being a Kapamilya for twenty years.

Bea is reportedly having a reunion project with John Lloyd Cruz on Kapuso Network. (RA)