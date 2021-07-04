Bea Alonzo criticized for unfinished ABS-CBN teleserye

Actress Bea Alonzo is now being criticized on social media after the trailer of her supposed teleserye with ABS-CBN resurfaced following her network transfer.

The TV drama entitled ‘Kahit Minsan Lang’ showed Alonzo, Richard, Gutierrez, Rafael Rossell and Christian Bables as lead stars.

In his Facebook post, Henry Quitain, the creative head of Star Creatives, slammed the actress but did not mention Alonzo.

“Pag may iniwan kang project at gumastos na ang kompanya ng milyon. Sana bayaran mo na lang yung nagastos. Anyway siguro naman kikitain mo lahat yan,” Henry wrote.

“Kasi naghihikahos na nga kami, hindi naman biro yung itatapon na lang na pera ng kompanya kasi iniwan mo na lang basta,” he added.

Netizens were quick to criticize Alonzo on her decision to move calling her ungrateful and inconsiderate.

Franco Mortoz, another director had decided to defend Alonzo.

“It’s unfair to say na may project naman tapos siya yung umayaw kasi maraming nangyari and ang daming factors na nagresulta to her decision to leave the project,” he said.

During her official launch as a Kapuso, Alonzo said that leaving the teleserye was a mutual decision.

“I was doing a soap for them. But then, nagkaroon ng pandemic. And alam naman natin na maraming pagbabago. So, nagkaroon rin ng pagbabago sa story,” she said.

“And we came to a decision na hindi na lang matutuloy yung soap,” she added.

Alonzo also said that she has no pending projects with ABS-CBN.

“Malaking-malaki ang respeto ko sa ABS-CBN lalong-lalo na sa production team nila. And of course, nirespeto natin ang mutual decision namin na yun,” she said. (TDT)