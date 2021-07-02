Bea Alonzo ‘forever grateful’ to ABS-CBN amid GMA Network transfer

Bea Alonzo said that she will be forever grateful to her previous network ABS-CBN after transferring to GMA Network on Thursday.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my 20-year journey, my fans, my colleagues, and the people who gave me opportunities and who have helped hone my talent,” she said on her Instagram.

“To my ABS-CBN family, MARAMING SALAMAT PO. I will forever be grateful for everything,” Alonzo wrote.

In an interview with GMA News Online, Alonzo said that she was able to become at ease when talking to other people through her vlogs.

“Since the pandemic, I discovered a lot about myself because I have also been doing vlogs,” she said.

“So unlike before na nahihiya pa ako magsalita sa harap ng camera, mas comfortable na,” she added.

She also explores the idea of having her own talk show.

“I would like to explore that side of me so probably explore the idea of having a talk show, eventually, or doing comedy shows. Malay mo, diba,” she said.

The former Kapamilya A-lister also cited some Kapuso stars she looks forward to working with. It includes Marian Rivera, Jennylyn Mercado, Dingdong Dantes, Barbie Forteza and Dennis Trillo.

For now, Alonzo is doing a movie project with Alden Richards.