Bea Alonzo reveals cancelling ABS-CBN teleserye was a mutual decision

Bea Alonzo has denied she has unfinished business with ABS-CBN.

It comes after the issue resurrected that she allegedly abandoned her soap ‘Kahit Minsan Lang’ with her former network.

Bea had been taping the teleserye with her co-stars Richard Guitierrez and Rafael Rosell before the pandemic. However, it was put on hold but eventually planned to resume taping last year.

According to Bea, she and the ABS-CBN management came to a “mutual” decision to shelve her project.

“I was doing a soap for them. But then nagkar’on ng pandemic. And alam naman natin na maraming pagbabago. So nagkaroon rin ng pagbabago sa story. And we came to a decision na hindi na lang matutuloy yung soap,” Alonzo explained.

RELATED STORY: Bea Alonzo ‘forever grateful’ to ABS-CBN amid GMA Network transfer

The newest Kapuso claimed her contract with Star Magic already expired as of November 2020.

Malaking-malaki ang respeto ko sa ABS-CBN lalong-lalo na sa production team nila. And of course nirespeto natin ang mutual decision namin na ‘yun. And if I’m not mistaken, parang one year na rin akong walang ginagawang soap at walang contract,” she said.

Bea said it took her months before deciding to move to GMA.

However, Kapamilya director, Erick Salud has shared a different version of the story.

Salud said Alonzo already started taping for her shelved Kapamilya project when she said she was bot ready for lock-in tapings.

“So ayun nga. Lumipat nga ang isang aktres. Bakit kaya? Eh may project siya na nasimulan at napromote na prior pandemic. Tapos say niya, ‘di pa siya ready magshooting. Ayun pala lilipat. AAAARTE!!! Naghihirap ba siya? Eh may big farm nga. Kaloka siya,” the director tweeted.

READ ON: IT’S OFFICIAL: Bea Alonzo inks contract with GMA-7

Even the creative head of Star Creatives, Henry King Quitain, alleged the Kapamilya network spent millions already for the project.

“Pag may iniwan kang project at gumastos na ang kumpanya ng milyon. Sana bayaran mo na lang yung nagastos. Anyway, siguro naman kikitain mo lahat yan. Kasi naghihikahos na nga kami, hindi naman biro yung itatapon na lang na pera ng kumpanya kasi iniwan mo na lang basta,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alonzo is doing a primetime soap for the Kapuso Network.

“Meron na ‘kong teleserye na gagawin pero hahayaan ko na lang ang GMA mag-disclose kung ano ‘yon because I think hindi ko pa siya puwede sabihin,” she said. (RA)