Willie Revillame dismisses pregnancy rumors of co-host ‘Hipon girl’

Controversial TV host Willie Revillame has addressed rumors that “Hipon Girl” Herlene is pregnant with his child.

Netizens are speculating that the Wowowin co-host disappeared from the show because Kuya Wil got her pregnant.

Kuya Wil has dismissed this as fake news last Thursday.

“Natsitsismis ho nagkaanak daw ako kay Hipon at buntis daw. Hindi totoo ‘yan. Puro fake news ang ginagawa niyo,” he said.

The veteran host reminded the public not to get fooled by fake news and rumors circulating on social media.

Willie also addressed rumors between him and Kris Aquino.

“Pati kay Kris Aquino. Mahiya naman kayo. Huwag kayong maniniwala dyan. Pati mga taong nanahimik,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuya Wil is considering filing charges against the fake news peddlers at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). (RA)