Bea Alonzo wants to do hosting, comedy shows in GMA Network

Newly transferred Kapuso star Bea Alonzo wants to try new genres in new home network.

In an interview with GMA News Online, Alonzo said that she was able to become at ease when talking to other people through her vlogs.

“Since the pandemic, I discovered a lot about myself because I have also been doing vlogs,” she told GMA News.

RELATED STORY: IT’S OFFICIAL: Bea Alonzo inks contract with GMA-7

“So unlike before na nahihiya pa ako magsalita sa harap ng camera, mas comfortable na,” she added.

She also explores the idea of having her own talk show.

“I would like to explore that side of me so probably explore the idea of having a talk show, eventually, or doing comedy shows. Malay mo, diba,” she said.

READ ON: Bea Alonzo ‘forever grateful’ to ABS-CBN amid GMA Network transfer

The former Kapamilya A-lister also cited some Kapuso stars she looks forward to working with Marian Rivera, Jennylyn Mercado, Dingdong Dantes, Barbie Forteza and Dennis Trillo.

For now, Alonzo is doing a movie project with Alden Richards. (TDT)