This Hollywood director is all praises for Filipina beauty queen Rabiya Mateo

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo had dinner and a selfie with Hollywood director Cyrus Nowrasteh before departing the US the next day for the Philippines.

The beauty queen wrote on Instagram on June 29 that she had dined with Hollywood Director @nowrastehcyrus, the man behind movies like ‘The Young Messiah,’ Stoning of Soraya M. (2008) and Infidel (2019). Rabiya’s Instagram post drew over 167,000 likes.

Miss Universe 2020 3rd runner-up Adeline Castelino expressed support for Rabiya by highlighting heart-eyed, heart, and praise emojis in the comments section.

Cyrus Nowrasteh also uploaded the same photo describing his meeting with the beauty queen with the caption: “With the stunning and talented Rabiya #rabiyamateo at dinner at The Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills. She is Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and not once did she complain about the cigar smoke in the joint, even as I had a Hoya De Monterrey.” (AW)

