Andi Eigenmann sells pre-loved clothes for Siargao’s day care and health care center

Actress Andi Eigenmann is paying it forward to the Siargao island community.

In her recent Youtube vlog, Andi shared that she sold her pre-loved clothes including some of her daughters’ to help in a fundraising campaign for a health center in Siargao.

“We have a setup here outside kasi para makita ng mga tao dito sa neighborhood namin na naglalabay-labay,” Andi said in her vlog.

She said that her friends helped her set up the fundraising initiative.

RELATED STORY: Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo name son ‘Koa’

“Matagal ko nang gustong magkaroon ng purpose ‘yung mga pre-loved clothes namin.

“Alam kong maraming makikinabang and of course, it’s better for the environment if I can see na napa-pass on ko siya,” she said.

Andi said that she was shy at first to sell her pre-loved items.

“Siyempre, nahiya naman ako magbenta. But then, my good friend set up a fundraiser with Isla Medical Foundation in order to improve our health center and daycare,” Andi said.

READ ON: Andi Eigenmann’s dream house in Siargao Island slowly turns to reality

“So naisip ko, para hindi naman sayang ang binayad ng mga locals, sa kanila ko na rin ibabalik ‘yung naibigay nila kaya ilalagay natin sa health center ‘yung earnings para makatulong naman, ‘di ba?,” she added.

Andi said that whatever earnings she received from it will go directly to the initiative.

“And maka-help na ma-provide ‘yung mga kulang na materyales, ‘di ba? Na mas pagandahin at ayusin pa ‘yung health center namin dito,” the actress said.

She also urged her fans and followers to help in their own way by sharing the fundraising link. (TDT)