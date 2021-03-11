Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta ‘happy’ with slimmer figure 

Megastar Sharon Cuneta said that she has been dieting on and off since January 2016, and it took a while before she achieved her slim figure.

Cuneta said that she is now happy with herself, even if she needs to shed more pounds to achieve her ideal weight.

“You can always see the real state of my heart in my EYES. Losing weight is hard. Being INSPIRED to do it or anything else is harder to come by,” Cuneta said.

Cuneta said that she is inspired now to work continuously. The megastar has repeatedly said that she will retire from show business.

“Right now, I am [inspired]. Very much so! Finally. And I looove working again! Lots of surprises coming up for you, my Sharonians! For now, please be happy that I am VERY happy! My heart is alive and jumping for joy! I love YOU,” she said.

Cuneta is currently working on a VIVA film ‘Revirginized’.

“Manang ang character ko, walang buhay, maagang naging ina, umiikot lang sa kanyang anak pero at some point mamumulat ang mga mata niya,” she said.

“I’ll be happy if I want to inspire other women in their 40s, 50s or 60s,” she said. (TDT)

