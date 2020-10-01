OFW mom of Youtube vlogger Lloyd Cadena speaks up after son’s death for the first time

The mother of the late Youtube sensation and vlogger Lloyd Cadena broke her silence following the shocking death of her son last September.

Uploaded in Mother Kween Vlogs, a Youtube account created by Lloyd for his mom who also recently retired from being an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).

Lorita expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support of Lloyd’s followers and friends to their family.

“Sa ngayon, nasa stage pa kami na hindi pa namin matanggap. Sisikapin namin na maka-recover din kami sa nangyari kay Lloyd,” she said.

“Ngayon lang ako magsalita, kasi ngayon ko lang kaya magsalita,” she added.

She also revealed that they all took a swab test at home, following Lloyd’s positive results.

“And sa awa ng Diyos naman, all negative result kami. Kaya wag kayo magalala sa health namin,” Alita explained.

Alita appealed for understanding that they are not accepting visitors at the moment saying this is for everyone’s sake.

She also slammed all the false information being circulated online about her and her son.

“This is my first time na magsalita. Hindi pa ako nagsasalita. I-respeto naman natin si Lloyd. Mabait na bata yun. Sana matakot naman kayo sa karma,” she added.

The last few weeks have been challenging for the Cadena family following Lloyd’s death but Alita said that they will try to accept it slowly.

“Pero wala na tayong magagawa dahil hiram lang naman si Lloyd. Hiram ko lang naman si Lloyd,” she said.