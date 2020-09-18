Korina Sanchez bids goodbye to ABS-CBN

Veteran journalist Korina Sanchez wrote a heartfelt message on her Instagram account as she bid goodbye to ABS-CBN, her home network for more than 30 years.

Sanchez said that a ‘thank you’ letter may not be enough to express her gratitude to the Kapamilya network.

“From 23 years old (practically just graduated from school) to just very recently, I was one of those very first on-air when the dictatorship toppled, democracy was restored, and the network reopened in 1987. And till the day it shut down in 2020, I was still frontlining,” Sanchez wrote.

“So many parts of the world I traveled, so many people I met and learned from, so many stories I was entrusted to tell, so many battles and even more memorable victories, so many opportunities to be of service to others — because of ABS-CBN.

“My experiences, my knowledge, my exposure, my life grew with the network through more than 30 years working with the men and women who are ABS-CBN. The Lopez family and all my superiors from then till now had given me all the space to grow, contribute, make mistakes, and then grow more,” she added.

The veteran broadcast journalist said she never thought that her journey with ABS-CBN would end in a blink of an eye.

“Napakaraming kwento, napakaraming eksena, away-bati, tampuhan, pagmamahalan, iyakan, sagarang trabahong walang tulugan, mga tawag sa principal’s office, mga medalyang sinabit sa leeg ko, mga litrato, mga video, mga programa… Napakaraming mga hindi na maikukuwentong censored na episode… Ito na ang naging buhay ko at ni sa hinagap di ko naisip na biglang mawawala. Sa ngayon,” Sanchez said.

She was reportedly transferring to the Kapatid network replacing Kris Aquino’s supposed comeback TV project.

Sanchez has yet to confirm nor deny this network transfer.