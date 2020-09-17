Entertainment

WATCH: Ivana surprises her brother with his own plot of land

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 37 mins ago

Youtube star Ivana Alawi surprised his brother Hash with a special gift, a plot of land that he can now call his own.

If her subscribers are used to her giving her siblings a prank, this time is different, and it left her brother in tears.

“Sabi ko sa kanya ipag drive niya lang ako doon sa subdivision. Hindi niya alam binilhan ko na siya ng lupa malapit sa ipapatayo naming bahay,” Ivana said in her vlog.

Ivana described her brother as a very simple man. “Si brother, ayaw niya ng mga Rolex, mga bag. Ayaw niya ng mga ganun kasi simpleng tao lang siya, hindi niya daw lagi sinusuot. Ang tagal kong pine-prepare na bilhan na lang siya ng lupa.

“At least ito, ‘di ba magagamit niya? Pwede niya pantayo sa magiging asawa niya at sa magiging anak niya, for his future, at ito ‘di niya masasayang,” she said.

Ivana added that she plans of buying another lot for her younger sister, too, so that they will stay in one area.

“I want to prepare my family for their own families,” Ivana said.

Upon learning on his sister’s surprise, Hash couldn’t help but be grateful.

“This is too much Mariam (lvana’s real name). Sobra naman ito Mariam, I can’t believe it,” Hash said.

“You’ll gonna live near us. We’re gonna be neighbors,” Ivana added.

Ivana’s followers were touched by her generous move.

“The way ivana looks at Hashim, it’s so sincere, Ivana’s love for her family is truly genuine,” a netizen commented.

“When he said “too much Mariam” naiyak ako. Ang ganda ng kalooban mo Ivana,” another netizen said.

Watch her brother’s reaction below:

