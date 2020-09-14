Nadine Samonte on selling danggit and dilis: ‘Di ka dapat mahiya, kailangan madiskarte

Actress Nadine Samonte, who has chosen to live a simple life outside showbiz, has surprised netizens with her new endeavor—online selling of dried fish.

She said that it’s her family’s favorite, and she wants to share it with her followers.

“Yes, we sell dried fishes na din. You know why? Nung nakatikim ako nito super sarap. Actually matagal na ‘ko bumibili n’yan and lagi kami meron dito sa house kasi fave din ni Heather ang danggit and dilis. Etong mga dried fishes na ‘to are fresh from Masbate tapos unsalted lahat kaya masarap,” she added.

Samonte said that she’s doing batch orders and will post again once the items become available for orders again.

“We sell by batches. Itong mga andito ngayon lahat sold out na po. We will post next batch availability and prices. We have danggit, sweet pusit, palad flakes, big dilis boneless and small dilis. Lahat hindi maalat and fresh from Masbate pa talaga kaya malinamnam,” Samonte added.

Samonte said that there’s nothing to be shy about selling dried fish online.

“Hindi ako nahihiya na magbenta ng ganito kasi sa panahon ngayon kailangan natin maging madiskarte and hindi nakakahiya kasi masarap talaga,” Samonte said.

Samonte was a former Starstruck graduate.

Samonte is married to Richard Chua, and they have two children.