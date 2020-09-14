Jimuel Pacquiao denies Manny gave PHP100K ‘ayuda’ to ex-GF Heaven Peralejo

Jimuel Pacquiao, son of boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, has denied rumors and blind items that his father gave financial help worth PHP100,000 to his ex-girlfriend Heaven Peralejo.

A blind item reportedly said that a young actress texted the rich father of her ex-boyfriend asking for financial help during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Entertainment columnist Lolit Solis, on her social media post, named the young actress as Heaven. Based on her account, it was Jinkee who gave Heaven the financial assistance.

Jimuel Pacquiao came to the defense of his former girlfriend and called these accusations false.

On his Instagram stories, Jimuel said that his ex-girlfriend didn’t text his father, and it was not true that they gave her a PHP100,000 worth of ‘ayuda’.

“I would like to clarify that the issue posted by Lolit Solis and Fashion Pulis about Heaven is false. There was no money given and there was no communication,” Jimuel said.

The young Pacquiao said that the money issues have hounded him and Heaven for a long time and he kept on insisting that Heaven is not after their money.

“We keep getting involved in these issues and I just want to clear things up. She is not that type of girl and we are in good terms so no need for all the bashing,” he said.

The two officially announced that they are in a relationship last March 2019. The Kapamilya young actress has always been accused of “gold-digging” since then.

Heaven was also accused of using Jimuel’s credit card to buy groceries for her family.

The two have repeatedly denied these issues.