ABS-CBN to stop airing TV Plus programs on Channel 43

The UK arm of Victoria’s Secret has filed for bankruptcy amid the socio-economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The lingerie brand has collapsed into administration, with accountancy firm Deloitte being appointed to renegotiate lease terms as well as sell...
CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces
CCTV footage of the ‘shooting incident’ in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, involving bloodshed between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA), has surfaced and is expected to aid in the ongoing investigation. In the video, a man wearing...
Microsoft to provide free digital training for in-demand jobs post COVID-19
Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced a new global skills initiative aimed at bringing more digital skills to 25 million people worldwide by the end of the year. The announcement comes in response to the global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanded...
UAE’s National Screening Centers now open on weekends
(WAM) - Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA healthcare Facility, has announced that the National Screening Centres will now operate on Fridays and Saturdays and operating hours will be expanded to be from 10 AM to 8 PM, in order to increase testing capacity....
As it seeks further clarification regarding the new cease and desist order (CDO) issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), ABS CBN has announced that it will stop the transmission of its TV Plus channels outside Manila—including CineMo, Yey, TeleRadyo, Jeepney TV, Asianovela Channel, and KBO.
On June 30, NTC ordered ABN CBN to stop its TV Plus programs operations on Channel 43 after saying that it violates the first CDO issued to the network.
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba said that the earlier CDO “necessarily includes DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) transmission in Metro Manila using Channel 43.”
On May 5, NTC ordered ABS-CBN to stop its TV and radio broadcasts nationwide after its franchise expired on May 4.
ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, however, said that the original CDO did not include Channel 43.
“We hope Congress approves our franchise and gives us the opportunity to return our service to all our TV Plus viewers. We thank our viewers for their support and understanding,” ABS-CBN head of corporate communications Kane Errol Choa said in a statement.
