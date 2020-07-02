ABS-CBN to stop airing TV Plus programs on Channel 43

As it seeks further clarification regarding the new cease and desist order (CDO) issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), ABS CBN has announced that it will stop the transmission of its TV Plus channels outside Manila—including CineMo, Yey, TeleRadyo, Jeepney TV, Asianovela Channel, and KBO.

On June 30, NTC ordered ABN CBN to stop its TV Plus programs operations on Channel 43 after saying that it violates the first CDO issued to the network.

NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba said that the earlier CDO “necessarily includes DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) transmission in Metro Manila using Channel 43.”

On May 5, NTC ordered ABS-CBN to stop its TV and radio broadcasts nationwide after its franchise expired on May 4.

ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, however, said that the original CDO did not include Channel 43.

“We hope Congress approves our franchise and gives us the opportunity to return our service to all our TV Plus viewers. We thank our viewers for their support and understanding,” ABS-CBN head of corporate communications Kane Errol Choa said in a statement.

