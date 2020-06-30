NTC to issue a cease and desist order vs. Channel 43, TV Plus for airing ABS-CBN programs

(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that staffing capacity in all ministries and federal authorities from July 5, 2020, will be 100 percent. In an announcement, the Authority said this represents an important step that...
ABS-CBN asks for fairness as NTC threatens to issue cease and desist order for airing on Channel 43, TV Plus
ABS-CBN has asked the Congress for fairness after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on June 29 said they will issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against the network for airing their programs on Channel 43 and its TV Plus digital box. The network’s...
PH extends enrollment period in public schools until July 15
The month-long enrollment in schools which was supposed to end today, June 30, has been extended until July 15, Malacañang announced on Tuesday. In a televised briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque urged parents not to enroll their children at the last...
UAE provides COVID-19 aid to 1 million medical professionals worldwide
(WAM) -- The UAE today reiterated its commitment to strengthening international cooperation after assisting more than 1 million medical workers worldwide through the supply of over 1,000 tonnes of personal protective equipment, PPE, and medical and food aid in the...
ABS-CBN Corporation will have to contend with yet another blow as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) vowed to also stop two outlets of the shuttered media network from airing.
NTC told the House of Representatives Monday that they will issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against Amcara Broadcasting Network that operates Channel 43 and the ABS-CBN TV Plus.
This came following the joint hearing of the House Committees on Legislative Franchise and on Good Government, where a number of representatives including deputy speaker and Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta claimed that Amcara and ABS-CBN TV Plus are but extensions of ABS-CBN Corporation that has already been ordered to shut down.
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba admitted that their decision was in line with the recommendation of Solicitor General Jose Calida, who advised them to close down TV Plus and Channel 43, as the CDO issued on May 4 also covers Amcara and ABS-CBN TV Plus, which are both airing ABS-CBN programs after its shutdown.
Meanwhile, ABS-CBN chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak appealed for due process before the CDO should be issued.
“Ang hinihingi namin prior to the CDO is to give us a chance to defend ourselves. While we don’t have a choice but to comply with the order of a regulatory authority, we just want to be heard,” he said.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
