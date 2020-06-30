NTC to issue a cease and desist order vs. Channel 43, TV Plus for airing ABS-CBN programs

ABS-CBN Corporation will have to contend with yet another blow as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) vowed to also stop two outlets of the shuttered media network from airing.

NTC told the House of Representatives Monday that they will issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against Amcara Broadcasting Network that operates Channel 43 and the ABS-CBN TV Plus.

This came following the joint hearing of the House Committees on Legislative Franchise and on Good Government, where a number of representatives including deputy speaker and Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta claimed that Amcara and ABS-CBN TV Plus are but extensions of ABS-CBN Corporation that has already been ordered to shut down.

NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba admitted that their decision was in line with the recommendation of Solicitor General Jose Calida, who advised them to close down TV Plus and Channel 43, as the CDO issued on May 4 also covers Amcara and ABS-CBN TV Plus, which are both airing ABS-CBN programs after its shutdown.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak appealed for due process before the CDO should be issued.

“Ang hinihingi namin prior to the CDO is to give us a chance to defend ourselves. While we don’t have a choice but to comply with the order of a regulatory authority, we just want to be heard,” he said.