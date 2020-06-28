ABS-CBN celebrities take pay cut as network loses over PHP30 million every day

The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....
Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93
Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...
OFWs with loans, employer disputes among top problems that hinder OFW repatriation – Bello
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that employer disputes and loan cases are among the factors that impede the government to repatriate some distressed OFWs that have been stranded and affected due to the impact of the coronavirus...
PH to repatriate remains of OFWs from Saudi who died from COVID-19 related diseases
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has confirmed that it has allowed the repatriation of the remains of overseas Filipino workers who have died due to COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia...
Celebrities and artists of ABS-CBN, along with a group of talent managers, have agreed to take pay cuts as it continues to navigate the financial impact brought by its broadcast shutdown.
June Rufino, the president of Professional Artist Managers Inc. (PAMI), said that the move is their way of showing that they are in solidarity with ABS-CBN, just as the network had been for them.
“In good times, ABS-CBN has been with us. In bad times, we want to be there for them. Ngayon alam nila, wala ang ABS-CBN. Naiintindihan nila iyon. We want to cooperate. We want to help ABS-CBN in whatever way we can and taking a pay cut is one way to do that,” she told ABS-CBN’s Push, noting that it is their time to pay it forward.
ABS-CBN has been losing an average of PHP30 to PHP35 million in advertising revenues since its TV and radio broadcasts were shut down. Because of this, the network has started slashing the talent fees to save costs.
The network’s COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, for her part, expressed her gratitude for the support and understanding of the artists as well as the managers.
“We are grateful to all our artists for their understanding and support for the network during these difficult times. We thank them for keeping the passion and commitment to bring joy and entertainment to our audience in the midst of the pandemic and the shutdown,” she said.
