ABS-CBN celebrities take pay cut as network loses over PHP30 million every day

Celebrities and artists of ABS-CBN, along with a group of talent managers, have agreed to take pay cuts as it continues to navigate the financial impact brought by its broadcast shutdown.

June Rufino, the president of Professional Artist Managers Inc. (PAMI), said that the move is their way of showing that they are in solidarity with ABS-CBN, just as the network had been for them.

“In good times, ABS-CBN has been with us. In bad times, we want to be there for them. Ngayon alam nila, wala ang ABS-CBN. Naiintindihan nila iyon. We want to cooperate. We want to help ABS-CBN in whatever way we can and taking a pay cut is one way to do that,” she told ABS-CBN’s Push, noting that it is their time to pay it forward.

ABS-CBN has been losing an average of PHP30 to PHP35 million in advertising revenues since its TV and radio broadcasts were shut down. Because of this, the network has started slashing the talent fees to save costs.

The network’s COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, for her part, expressed her gratitude for the support and understanding of the artists as well as the managers.

“We are grateful to all our artists for their understanding and support for the network during these difficult times. We thank them for keeping the passion and commitment to bring joy and entertainment to our audience in the midst of the pandemic and the shutdown,” she said.

