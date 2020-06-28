Sunday, June 28, 2020

PH ensures OWWA, PhilHealth will not go bankrupt

Jun 28 2020

The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....

Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93

Jun 28 2020

Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumbed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...

ABS-CBN celebrities take pay cut as network loses over PHP30 million every day

by | Entertainment

Jun. 28, 20 | 11:39 am

Celebrities and artists of ABS-CBN, along with a group of talent managers, have agreed to take pay cuts as it continues to navigate the financial impact brought by its broadcast shutdown.

June Rufino, the president of Professional Artist Managers Inc. (PAMI), said that the move is their way of showing that they are in solidarity with ABS-CBN, just as the network had been for them.

“In good times, ABS-CBN has been with us. In bad times, we want to be there for them. Ngayon alam nila, wala ang ABS-CBN. Naiintindihan nila iyon. We want to cooperate. We want to help ABS-CBN in whatever way we can and taking a pay cut is one way to do that,” she told ABS-CBN’s Push, noting that it is their time to pay it forward.

READ ALSO: National Telecommunications Commission orders ABS-CBN shutdown

ABS-CBN has been losing an average of PHP30 to PHP35 million in advertising revenues since its TV and radio broadcasts were shut down. Because of this, the network has started slashing the talent fees to save costs.

The network’s COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, for her part, expressed her gratitude for the support and understanding of the artists as well as the managers.

“We are grateful to all our artists for their understanding and support for the network during these difficult times. We thank them for keeping the passion and commitment to bring joy and entertainment to our audience in the midst of the pandemic and the shutdown,” she said.

SEE ALSO: ABS-CBN now off-air; responds to NTC’s cease and desist order

Close