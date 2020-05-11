Monday, May 11, 2020

UAE rules out plans to increase VAT

May 11 2020

The UAE government has affirmed the public that it has no plans to raise the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently at 5%. Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will increase its VAT to triple its initial amount, from 5% to 15% starting July 1, 2020,...

UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government

May 11 2020

(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday - the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be...

Filipino singers dedicate 'Habang may Buhay' for frontliners with new, empowering lyrics

Entertainment

May. 11, 20 | 1:10 pm

Filipino singers and celebrities who are members of the Philippine Artists Managers, Inc. (PAMI) gave their voice in a new rendition of Wency Cornejo’s classic “Habang May Buhay”.

Donna Cruz penned the lyrics with a heart that seeks to send sincere words of gratitude for all Filipino frontliners in the Philippines and around the world who have exhibited courage and determination amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Among those who participated include Morissette, Pops Fernandez, Ogie Alcasid, Lovi Poe, Jolina Magdangal, Christian Bautista, Tom Rodriguez, Geneva Cruz, Celeste Legaspi, Rachel Alejandro, Franco and Ayen Laurel, Isay and Robert Seña, Raymond Lauchengco, and Megastar Sharon Cuneta.

Watch the video here:

Celeste LegaspiChristian BautistaDonna CruzFranco and Ayen LaurelGeneva CruzIsay and Robert SeñaJolina MagdangalLovi PoeMegastar Sharon CunetaMorissetteOgie AlcasidPops FernandezRachel AlejandroRaymond LauchengcoSharon Cuneta MegastarTom Rodriguez

Latest News

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

