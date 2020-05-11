Filipino singers dedicate ‘Habang may Buhay’ for frontliners with new, empowering lyrics

Filipino singers and celebrities who are members of the Philippine Artists Managers, Inc. (PAMI) gave their voice in a new rendition of Wency Cornejo’s classic “Habang May Buhay”.

Donna Cruz penned the lyrics with a heart that seeks to send sincere words of gratitude for all Filipino frontliners in the Philippines and around the world who have exhibited courage and determination amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Among those who participated include Morissette, Pops Fernandez, Ogie Alcasid, Lovi Poe, Jolina Magdangal, Christian Bautista, Tom Rodriguez, Geneva Cruz, Celeste Legaspi, Rachel Alejandro, Franco and Ayen Laurel, Isay and Robert Seña, Raymond Lauchengco, and Megastar Sharon Cuneta.

Watch the video here: