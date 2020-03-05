LOOK: Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez stun in underwater prenup photos

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez are all set for their big day. The couple recently released their stunning underwater prenup photos which ignite more excitement on their upcoming wedding.

In a report on Preview, the couple opted for underwater instead of the usual glam concept for pre-nuptial shots.

The shoot was taken in El Nido, Palawan.



According to Pat, he even had to take some underwater images with a camera phone. Still, every single shot looked just as stunning.



“I’ve had a lot of requests for underwater shots over the years. The only successful one I posted, as you all saw, was the one last year. I didn’t think I could shoot another amazing set until I got to shoot Richard and Sarah’s engagement photos,” photographer Pat Dy wrote on Instagram.



“As the fashion saying goes. Don’t do any shoot just for the sake of concept especially if your subjects look awkward. Even the slightest expression can make or break a campaign,” he added.

