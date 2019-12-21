Heart Evangelista draws flak over relief efforts photo 

A woman died while 118 others were hospitalized due to suspected poisoning in Arakan town in Cotabato. Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco told Inquirer the 53-year-old woman died due to dehydration after refusing to be admitted to the hospital. Catamco explained the...
PAGASA issues Signal No.1 as Ursula nears Samar
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 in Visayas and Mindanao are due to onslaught of Tropical Storm Ursula. Tropical Storm Ursula was spotted 790 kilometers east northeast...
Vico Sotto to ‘fine’ those asking about his love life Php500
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto is imposing a stricter rule when it comes to people asking about his love life. The joke from the Pasig City mayor came after he officiated his first wedding mass as the city mayor. "Congratulations and best wishes to the 50 couples who...
Woman dies as ambulance arrives six hours late
A woman died after she was forced to wait for six hours for an ambulance to arrive. The woman, identified as Donna Gilby, slipped and suffered a sprained foot while getting out of her car last Dec. 15 in Wales, United Kingdom. She waited lying on a freezing pave Media...
Heart Evanglista drew flak from netizens after she posted a photo of herself doing relief efforts in Sorsogon following the onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy in the region.
Heart launched a donation drive for the typhoon victims. She also thanked those who helped in the relief efforts.
“Words cannot express how thankful I am to friends, family, and everyone who donated for the relief operations. Sorsogon is forever grateful to all of you and your kind hearts,” Heart wrote.
“It has been quite rough these past few weeks but I know in my heart that all will be well because these wonderful Sorsoganons are filled with strength and resilience. #MahalKongSorsogon,” she added.
A netizen however slammed Heart’s post saying she even carried donated boxes on heels.
“Why do you need to post that your helping people with matching buhat kahon na naka-HEELS o funny miss. Masyado pakita tao,” the netizen wrote.
“If you really want to help make it in private like ms @therealangellocsin she’s helping people many years pero she is not posting it to social media, it just happened someone did a stolen shot to her helping people. But you hindi bagay halata hindi galing sa puso. Be yourself nlang kesa magpaka hypocrisy.Anyway this is only my opinion sa photos mo. Peace!,” the netizen added.
Heart was also compared to Angel Locsin who was spotted a number of times helping disaster stricken areas.
Heart’s fans came into the defense and said that the actress needed to post a photo to update those who donated for the relief efforts. The fans also took notice of Angel’s photos doing humanitarian work by saying that she was with her friends who took photos of her doing relief efforts.
Jobs
- F&B Industry Vacancies
Dec 18, 2019
- Hospitality Vacancies
Dec 18, 2019
- HR Assistant
Dec 18, 2019
- Salesman
Dec 18, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved