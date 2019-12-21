Heart Evangelista draws flak over relief efforts photo 

Heart Evanglista drew flak from netizens after she posted a photo of herself doing relief efforts in Sorsogon following the onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy in the region.

Heart launched a donation drive for the typhoon victims. She also thanked those who helped in the relief efforts.

“Words cannot express how thankful I am to friends, family, and everyone who donated for the relief operations. Sorsogon is forever grateful to all of you and your kind hearts,” Heart wrote.

“It has been quite rough these past few weeks but I know in my heart that all will be well because these wonderful Sorsoganons are filled with strength and resilience. #MahalKongSorsogon,” she added.

A netizen however slammed Heart’s post saying she even carried donated boxes on heels.

“Why do you need to post that your helping people with matching buhat kahon na naka-HEELS o funny miss. Masyado pakita tao,” the netizen wrote.

“If you really want to help make it in private like ms @therealangellocsin she’s helping people many years pero she is not posting it to social media, it just happened someone did a stolen shot to her helping people. But you hindi bagay halata hindi galing sa puso. Be yourself nlang kesa magpaka hypocrisy.Anyway this is only my opinion sa photos mo. Peace!,” the netizen added.

Heart was also compared to Angel Locsin who was spotted a number of times helping disaster stricken areas.

Heart’s fans came into the defense and said that the actress needed to post a photo to update those who donated for the relief efforts. The fans also took notice of Angel’s photos doing humanitarian work by saying that she was with her friends who took photos of her doing relief efforts.