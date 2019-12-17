Will Judy Ann allow Yohan to meet her biological parents?

UAE ‘s Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MOID) declared a temporary closure of Emirates Road starting today, Wednesday, December 18. Two areas of Emirates road in Sharjah affected by the closure are the following areas: road towards Ras Al Khaimah, close to the...
Emirates to offer Christmas treats to passengers this yuletide season
The festive spirit is in full swing as Emirates gives yuletide treats to customers on select flights until December 31. The airline will not only serve 500,000 Christmas meals, it also provides passengers with nostalgic films and holiday treats across all cabin...
Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang
President Rodrigo Duterte today met and honored Filipino athletes who won in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in an event held in Malacañang. Duterte also conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to the 600 Filipino athletes who emerged victorious and helped...
Mindanao quake death toll climbs to 9 as magnitude 4.8 quake rocks Davao Del Sur anew
Davao Del Sur was rocked again by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake on Wednesday morning, three days after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked the region last Sunday. The epicenter of the quake took place in Magsaysay town in Davao Del Sur. Intensity IV was felt in Bansalan...
Kapamilya drama queen Judy Ann Santos said that she is open on the possibility of allowing her adopted daughter, Yohan, to meet her biological parents.
Santos said that she will not deny her 15-year-old daughter to meet her real parents when the right time comes.
“Nung una parang hindi siya in denial, e, pero parang baka feeling niya siguro baka binobola ko siya or something.
“And we made her realize na Ryan and me started a family because of you,” Santos told Tonight with Boy Abunda in an interview on she revealed to Yohan that she was adopted.
“You came first, so always remember, hindi ka basta saling-kitkit dito. You started this family,” Santos added.
Yohan then started asking about her real parents and the reason why she was adopted.
“Yeah, may tanong siya. ‘Do you know my mom? No. Are you friends with my dad? No, sweetheart,” Santos recalled.
She also told Yohan that she will allow her to meet her biological parents.
“’But, sweetheart, if at some point you want to meet them, you want to talk to them, if you feel that there are questions already in your heart that’s piling up, and feeling mo sila lang ang makakasagot, we can look for them because that’s your right’,” Santos assured Yohan.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
