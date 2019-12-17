Will Judy Ann allow Yohan to meet her biological parents?

Kapamilya drama queen Judy Ann Santos said that she is open on the possibility of allowing her adopted daughter, Yohan, to meet her biological parents.

Santos said that she will not deny her 15-year-old daughter to meet her real parents when the right time comes.

“Nung una parang hindi siya in denial, e, pero parang baka feeling niya siguro baka binobola ko siya or something.

“And we made her realize na Ryan and me started a family because of you,” Santos told Tonight with Boy Abunda in an interview on she revealed to Yohan that she was adopted.

“You came first, so always remember, hindi ka basta saling-kitkit dito. You started this family,” Santos added.



Yohan then started asking about her real parents and the reason why she was adopted.

“Yeah, may tanong siya. ‘Do you know my mom? No. Are you friends with my dad? No, sweetheart,” Santos recalled.

She also told Yohan that she will allow her to meet her biological parents.

“’But, sweetheart, if at some point you want to meet them, you want to talk to them, if you feel that there are questions already in your heart that’s piling up, and feeling mo sila lang ang makakasagot, we can look for them because that’s your right’,” Santos assured Yohan.

