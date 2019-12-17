Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Dec 17 19, 4:52 pm

MOID announces brief closure of Emirates Road

Dec 18 2019

UAE ‘s Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MOID) declared a temporary closure of Emirates Road starting today, Wednesday, December 18. Two areas of Emirates road in Sharjah affected by the closure are the following areas: road towards Ras Al Khaimah, close to the...

Emirates to offer Christmas treats to passengers this yuletide season

Dec 18 2019

The festive spirit is in full swing as Emirates gives yuletide treats to customers on select flights until December 31. The airline will not only serve 500,000 Christmas meals, it also provides passengers with nostalgic films and holiday treats across all cabin...

Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang

Dec 18 2019

President Rodrigo Duterte today met and honored Filipino athletes who won in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in an event held in Malacañang. Duterte also conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to the 600 Filipino athletes who emerged victorious and helped...

Share502
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
502 Shares

Will Judy Ann allow Yohan to meet her biological parents?

by | Entertainment

Dec. 17, 19 | 4:52 pm

Kapamilya drama queen Judy Ann Santos said that she is open on the possibility of allowing her adopted daughter, Yohan, to meet her biological parents.

Santos said that she will not deny her 15-year-old daughter to meet her real parents when the right time comes.

“Nung una parang hindi siya in denial, e, pero parang baka feeling niya siguro baka binobola ko siya or something.

“And we made her realize na Ryan and me started a family because of you,” Santos told Tonight with Boy Abunda in an interview on she revealed to Yohan that she was adopted.

“You came first, so always remember, hindi ka basta saling-kitkit dito. You started this family,” Santos added.

Yohan then started asking about her real parents and the reason why she was adopted.

“Yeah, may tanong siya. ‘Do you know my mom? No. Are you friends with my dad? No, sweetheart,” Santos recalled.

She also told Yohan that she will allow her to meet her biological parents.

“’But, sweetheart, if at some point you want to meet them, you want to talk to them, if you feel that there are questions already in your heart that’s piling up, and feeling mo sila lang ang makakasagot, we can look for them because that’s your right’,” Santos assured Yohan.

Jobs

Latest News

MOID announces brief closure of Emirates Road

MOID announces brief closure of Emirates Road

Dec 18, 2019

UAE ‘s Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MOID) declared a temporary closure of Emirates Road starting today, Wednesday, December 18. Two areas of Emirates road in Sharjah affected by the closure are the following areas: road towards Ras Al Khaimah, close to the...

What most flight attendants really think onboard

What most flight attendants really think onboard

Dec 18, 2019

Flight attendants always get their work misunderstood by many. It may seem like one of the coolest jobs in the world because they get to travel around the world while looking their sharpest. At some level, it is a cool and wonderful job. But while they greet us with...

Newly-lunched Oyo Hotels & Homes opens in Dubai with exciting deals!

Newly-lunched Oyo Hotels & Homes opens in Dubai with exciting deals!

Dec 18, 2019

What’s better than an affordable hotel stay? A FREE hotel stay, of course! The world’s largest and fastest-growing hospitality chain OYO recently opened in the UAE, and to further show its commitment to this growing market, it is currently offering some of the best...

Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang

Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang

Dec 18, 2019

President Rodrigo Duterte today met and honored Filipino athletes who won in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in an event held in Malacañang. Duterte also conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to the 600 Filipino athletes who emerged victorious and helped...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Judy Ann Santos gives tip to Sarah Geronimo on married life
Published On  December 17, 2019
Search for new Miss Universe Philippines now on
Published On  December 17, 2019
Angel Locsin helps Dimples Romana as husband rushed to the hospital again
Published On  December 16, 2019
Close