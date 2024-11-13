DESERVE KO ‘TO! How UAE-based overseas Filipino workers are rewarding themselves for their hard work

For many Filipinos, working abroad is not just about earning a living; it’s about building a better future for their families back home. In the bustling cities of the UAE, where skyscrapers rise as high as their dreams and ambitions, overseas Filipino workers pour their hearts and souls into their jobs. However, amidst the hustle and bustle, they are increasingly recognizing the importance of self-care and the need to indulge in well-deserved rewards.

Whether it’s treating themselves to a weekend getaway on the beach, splurging on a new outfit and gadget, or simply enjoying their favorite cup of coffee, these acts of self-reward are not mere luxuries — they are vital for maintaining balance and happiness.

As they navigate the highs and lows of expatriate life, Filipinos in the UAE are discovering that taking time for themselves is essential to their overall well-being. Because by nurturing their own sense of peace and fulfillment first, they become better equipped to support the people they care about most.

Simple joys

Happiness, they say, is in the little moments. For Anna Dela Cruz, who has been in Dubai for seven years now, treating herself to delicious meals and unwinding with a warm cup at her favorite café is a cherished ritual that brings her joy after a long day at work.

“Food din talaga kasi ang nagpapasaya sa akin. ‘Yung mabili ko lang ‘yung food or drink na natatakam ako, reward na ‘yun for me. It’s not everyday din naman, but once in a while, I make sure na makakakain ako ng masasarap,” she said in the comments on The Filipino Times’ latest “Tanong ng Bayan” post.

She added that it is what makes her look forward to the weekend, as she also enjoys spending time with her large group of friends while exploring new restaurants.

“Mahilig kami ng friends ko na magsama-sama and magkwentuhan over good food. I can say, para sa mga kaibigan ko rin, na rewarding din naman talaga ‘yung experience na ‘yon kasi masaya and feeling recharged ulit kami para na naman sa panibagong week sa work,” Anna shared, adding that this weekly routine really helps her enjoy her work in a marketing and communications company.

Travel is life

Being in the UAE offers not only ample opportunities for work but also for travel. Many OFWs have come to appreciate the convenient flight connections available in the country, along with the ease of exploring nearby destinations and the advantage of visa-free access to several countries.

This is why, while some reward themselves by dining out, others choose to save instead for their dream adventures.

Nikka Paula Gaffud, a procurement specialist at an electronic components distributor in Dubai, said that she makes sure to save a portion of her monthly salary to reward herself with travel.

“Nagtatabi ako nang paunti-unti mula sa sahod ko monthly para naman mayroon akong pang-reward sa sarili. Hindi mo namamalayan sa ilang buwan na nakaipon ka na para sa susunod mong travel destination,” she told The Filipino Times.

“Maganda rin siyang motivation at something na aabangan mo para hindi ka ma-burn out sa panay-trabaho. Nakakarelax ang iba’t ibang experience at nakakatuwang makakita ng mga lugar na dati ay sa pictures or social media mo lang nakikita.”

She also believes that even if it’s just once or twice a year, it makes a significant difference for the mental health and overall well-being of OFWs like her.

“Dahil nakakapagod ang araw-araw natin na routine sa trabaho, masarap na paminsan-minsan ay ni-re-reward natin ang mga sarili natin sa paraan ng pagta-travel tuwing may pagkakataon at extrang budget,” Nikka said.

Looking ahead

As many OFWs embrace the joys of travel, others are also focusing on saving and investing for the future. They understand that while enjoying life is important, planning for long-term financial stability is just as crucial.

For Libner Catapang, a supervisor at a fast food chain in Abu Dhabi, OFWs should be taking proactive steps to ensure that their hard work today translates into greater security tomorrow.

“If isa kang OFW na nagpaplano nang mag-for good sa Pinas, dapat habang nandito ka pa sa abroad is ma-experience mo na yung pag-iinvest, pag-try ng additional income or online business na ginagawa nang tama at ethical way. Kasi tanggapin na natin na kahit gaano pa kalaki ang kita natin dito sa abroad, darating ‘yung panahon na uuwi din tayo,” he said in an interview.

“Dadating yung panahon na uuwi din tayo kaya ngayon palang habang may stable job ka pa, may monthly income, much better na mag add ka ng skills or mag aral ng iba’t ibang investment.”

Learning never stops

Libner emphasized the importance of self-development, which he said can be done through further learning and upskilling oneself in order to earn more.

“Kung walang pera pang-enroll, marami namang free sa internet eh,” he said.

“Nandito na rin naman tayo sa abroad, i-maximize na natin lahat ng opportunity na pwede para sa atin. Kung hindi mag-click you will gain experience, kung mag-click you get time and financial freedom. It’s a win-win situation,” Libner concluded.

Working in a foreign land, away from loved ones, is the greatest sacrifice that OFWs, not just in the UAE but around the world, face every day. And for them, the key is to find that sweet spot between hard work and enjoying life. Whether it’s sharing a meal with friends or planning that dream trip, these small joys make the long days worthwhile.

By saving and investing wisely, OFWs are also able to show their resilience and determination to thrive. This approach allows them to take charge of their aspirations, not just for themselves but, more importantly, for their families.

How about you, ka-TFT? How do you reward yourself for all your hard work?