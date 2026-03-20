Bela Padilla pushes reforms, stronger support for PH film industry

Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla has called for stronger support and reforms in the Philippine film industry following her participation in a recent hearing on a proposed bill aimed at assisting local filmmakers.

In a social media post, Padilla shared key points she was unable to raise during the hearing, which she had to leave early due to a filming commitment.

She recalled speaking at international platforms such as the World Systemic Forum in Davos and the Venice Biennale, where foreign filmmakers expressed admiration for the Philippines’ output despite limited budgets.

“Honestly, I always get sad when I hear a Filipino put down a local film or review a local film harshly and compare our work to an international project that has a budget we can only dream of, because I see foreigners appreciate our work more than we do. And sadly, that lack of patriotism or pride in our work is apparent not only in the film industry but in every sector,” Padilla said.

She also cited her discussions with Negros Occidental Rep. Javi Benitez, who introduced to her the proposed Local Film Industry Development Act. She said her experience working in South Korea exposed her to practices that have helped boost the country’s entertainment sector.

After attending the hearing, the actress expressed optimism over the bill’s provisions, particularly those addressing fair equity for creatives and producers, as well as initiatives that could make films more accessible to audiences.

She also welcomed efforts to improve safety and representation for women in the industry, noting that protections are still being developed locally compared to more established support systems abroad.

Padilla reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the industry, saying that meaningful change can come from both public officials and private individuals. She added that while challenges remain, the proposed measure could help move the local film sector forward if properly implemented.