Dear Nanay: Mailed with love from the UAE

Distance has a way of testing love, but for OFWs in the UAE, the love for their mothers knows no bounds. This Mother’s Day, we gave our fellow TFT readers a chance to put their deepest thoughts into words—heartfelt letters sent from thousands of miles away to the women who shaped their lives.

These letters are filled with gratitude, longing, and newfound realizations—proof that while being far from home is never easy, the bond between mother and child remains unbreakable. Here, we share some of the most touching messages from our OFWs, each one a testament to a mother’s unwavering strength and love.

Letters of Gratitude

Mothers, grandmothers, and mother-figures are the silent warriors in our lives—the ones who endure sleepless nights, make countless sacrifices, and offer unconditional love. For many OFWs, being away from home brings a newfound appreciation for the woman who made everything possible.

From Mareneth Milla Enciso to her grandmother, Amparo Milla Balasta

“Dear Nanay Amping,

From the time I was a child up to the day I finished college, you have been my guiding light, my strongest supporter, and my greatest source of love. You and Tatay raised me with so much patience, sacrifice, and tenderness, always putting me first even when things were hard. Because of you, I became the person I am today. All that I’ve achieved, I owe to your unwavering support and the values you instilled in me. Now that I’m here in the UAE, miles away from you, I feel the weight of our distance more than I ever imagined. This is the first time we’ve been this far apart for this long, and it hasn’t been easy. I miss you every single day.

With all my love,

Maneth”

From Jefferson Jan Ilagan to his mom, Catherine Ilagan

“Mahal kong Mama,

Walang sapat na salita para ilarawan kung gaano ako nagpapasalamat sa’yo. Ikaw ang aking unang guro, unang gabay, at unang bayani. Sa kabila ng lahat ng pagsubok at paghihirap, pinili mong maging matatag para sa amin, ang tatlong anak mong mahal mo nang higit pa sa sarili mo…Hindi mo kami kailanman ipinagpalit, kahit noong ang katawan mo ay pinanghihinaan na. Sa kabila ng sakit mong brain tumor, nariyan ka pa rin, nakangiti, nag-aalaga, nagtuturo, at patuloy na nagmamahal. Ikaw ang paboritong guro ng iyong mga estudyante, hindi lang dahil sa talino mo kundi dahil sa puso mong mapag-aruga. At ako, ako ang pinakamapalad sa lahat. Dahil ako ang anak mo.

Lubos na nagmamahal,

Jeff”

From Glady Mae Millare to her mom, Lilia

“Mahal kong Nanang Lilia,

Maligayang Araw ng mga Ina sa pinakamabait, pinakamatatag, at pinakamamahal kong ina sa buong mundo! Nang, gusto ko pong malaman mo na sa puso ko, kayo ang pinaka-espesyal na babae sa buhay ko. Salamat po sa lahat ng pagmamahal na walang kapantay at sa mga dasal na patuloy n’yong ibinubulong para sa aking kaligtasan at tagumpay. Kayo po ang aking unang kaibigan, unang guro, at unang inspirasyon. Lahat ng meron ako ngayon ay dahil sa mga sakripisyo at pagmamahal n’yo.

Nagpapasalamat at nagmamahal,

Ang iyong bunso,

Glady”

“I miss you, Ma”

The distance between the UAE and home can make even the strongest feel vulnerable. On days when homesickness hits hard, OFWs find comfort in reminiscing about their mothers’ warm presence.

From Eleanor Estrella to her mom, Emily Estrella

“Dear Nanay,

Kamusta na po kayo d’yan? Miss na miss ko na kayo. Miss ko na ang mga luto mo, pag aalaga sa aming magkakapatid. Kahit ngayong malalaki na kami, lagi mo pa rin kaming inaalala. Kaya ngayong nagkaka-edad na kayo, kami naman ang bahalang mag alaga sa inyo, kami

naman ang gagabay sa inyong pagtanda. Nakakalungkot lang wala na si Tatay. Ganun pa

man, lahat ng hirap niyo noon susuklian namin. Love you po, sobra.

Nagmamahal,

Leng”

From Rose Camille Kwe to her mom, Desiree Kwe

“Dear Mama,

Mag-Mother’s Day na naman, ilang Mother’s Day na ba ang lumipas nang hindi kita kasama?

Ma, salamat… salamat at sorry kasi pinasa ko sa’yo yung responsibilidad ko sa anak ko. Alam ko hindi madali kasi hindi lang yung anak ko ang inaalagaan mo kundi pati ang limang apo mo. Kahit may sakit ka at alam kong may iniinda ka rin, pinipilit mo pa rin silang alagaan.

Darating din ang araw na magkakasama ulit tayo nang matagal at ako naman ang mag-aalaga sa’yo. Susuklian ko lahat ng ginagawa mo para sa anak ko at sa iba pang mga apo mo.

Mahal na mahal kita, Mama! Ikaw ang Super Mom para sa akin! Happy Mother’s Day and I love you!”

Letter from a mom to her mom

Life has a way of putting things into perspective. For OFWs who are now parents themselves, their journey of raising their own children while working abroad often leads to newfound realizations about their own mothers’ sacrifices.

From Cathrine Joy Leonardo-Ortiz to her mom, Evangeline Leonardo

“Dear Mama,

Kumusta ka na? Alam mo, kahit mommy na rin ako ngayon, hindi nagbabago yung fact na naging anak mo muna ako. At hanggang ngayon, anak mo pa rin ako na nami-miss ka nang sobra. Ngayon ko mas lalong naiintindihan ang hirap, saya, at sakripisyo ng pagiging isang ina. Saludo ako sa’yo, Ma. Iba talaga ang pagmamahal mo sa akin noon, at ngayon, mas lalo ko itong na-a-appreciate.

Love,

Joy”

From Kristine Ipac-Laudenorio to her mom, Petronila “Nelly” Ipac

“Dear Mama Nelly,

It’s been more than a year since you came here to the UAE, and sobrang thankful ko na we are experiencing again the love, the care, and the hard work that you do for my family. Sobrang ibang-iba ang pagaalaga mo lalo na sa mga apo mo. We couldn’t thank you enough for being such a loving mother. I’m trying my best to be like you, ma. A hardworking, dedicated, understanding, down-to-earth, and loving mama to our family.

Love you forever and always,

Your eldest daughter,

Kristine”

From Femarie Manalo to her mom, Fely Estorgio

“Hi, Inay.

Kamusta ka na d’yan? Ako heto, nanatiling matatag para sa mga anak ko, sa’yo, at sa inyong lahat. Nagpapasalamat ako, Nay, sa pag-aalaga mo sa aking mga anak na sa halip na ako ang gumagawa no’n, ikaw ang siyang gumagawa ng responsibilidad na dapat ay ako. Kulang ang salitang salamat. Miss na miss ko na kayo. I love you.

Love,

Fem”

To the mothers in heaven

Loss is never easy, especially when the person you’ve lost is the one who gave you life. For some OFWs, Mother’s Day is a bittersweet reminder of love that lingers beyond time and space.

From Ma Lotis Ferrer to her grandmother, Gloria De Mesa

“Dearest Nanay Goring!

I miss you so much, Nay. I miss everything about you. I miss our daily video calls day and night, I miss you! I know you’re resting now with Tatay, and I know you’re finally at peace with our Creator. And I know, somehow, you’re still with me, guiding me and surely loving me.

I love you beyond words, beyond time, and beyond life, Naynay Goring. Death may have taken you, but it didn’t take the way I feel you, I love you so much, Nay. I will forever carry you in my heart.

Love,

Lotis”

This Mother’s Day, as OFWs in the UAE reflect on the love, sacrifices, and support of their mothers, their words remind us of the immeasurable impact of a mother’s love—no matter the distance, no matter the time. To all the mothers and mother figures, here and beyond, Happy Mother’s Day. You are cherished, celebrated, and loved beyond measure.