BER MONTHS NA! READY KA NA BA PARA SA PASKONG PINOY?

Christmas is one of the most awaited holidays in the Philippines, known for its long celebration starting as early as September.

From completing the Simbang Gabi and putting up festive decorations to shopping for gifts and preparing for Noche Buena, Filipinos truly have their unique traditions to celebrate Christmas.

But given the distance, OFWs have embraced their own way of celebrating the holidays, gearing up for the festive season early to make it special not just for their families back home, but also for themselves and their newfound families here in the UAE.

Balikbayan boxes on the way!

Admit it, if you have a friend or an OFW relative, one of the things you’re looking forward to is receiving gifts from their balikbayan boxes! So, as early as September, OFWs start preparing, budgeting, and filling their boxes with love for their families.

Janice Antipuna, an admin manager, makes sure to set aside a budget for buying gifts and essential items for her family this Christmas, two months before she sends the package.

“Two months before ako magpadala, kada sahod bumibili ako ng mga dry items then yung next sahod bibili na ako ng mga canned goods, chocolates,” she explained.

“Feeling ko nasa Pinas pa rin ako kasi way back home, namimigay din ako ng mga regalo… Tsaka ‘yung feeling ng nakapagbigay ka ng mga bagay na pinaghirapan mo abroad is like a fulfillment,” Antipuna added.

As OFWs get ready to send their balikbayan boxes, it’s also important to send them early. LBC Middle East Head of Sales and Marketing Allan Bautista, suggests that shipping balikbayan boxes between September to October will help ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

For those sending packages to Metro Manila via LBC, the cut-off date is on October 10, while for Northern and Southern Luzon, it’s October 7. For Visayas and Mindanao, boxes must be sent by September 19.

“Stay vigilant and send through legitimate freight forwarders only so that your boxes are safely delivered to your loved ones in the Philippines,” said Bautista.

Home sweet home

Aside from sending packages, Jonathan Corporal Sibol, an animal trainer and rescuer in Abu Dhabi, is also preparing a more special gift for his family this Christmas—his presence! As he gets ready to return to the Philippines, he’s already searching for affordable flights and great deals on gifts.

“Important ito kasi once a year lang din magsama-sama at mag-celebrate ng Christmas and New Year,” Sibol said, adding that he wanted to take advantage of the long holidays in December to spend time with his family.

Sibol also anticipates a busy time with family reunions and catching up with friends. It has been a Filipino tradition to hold annual family reunions during the holidays, bringing loved ones from near and far, including those working abroad, back to their hometowns.

“Unang plan ko is magkaroon ako ng quality time sa family ko… Gusto ko magkaroon ng simpleng salo-salo pero buo sa aming residence house,” Sibol said.

Like Sibol, many OFWs are planning to visit the Philippines for Christmas. Josh Vasquez, Regional Sales Head at Philippine Airlines, recommends booking flights as early as September to avoid rising ticket costs.

“To ensure you secure your preferred flights and avoid the peak season rush, I strongly recommend booking your flights as early as possible. With an anticipated surge in passengers traveling to the Philippines during the Christmas season, flights are expected to fill up quickly, and prices may increase as we get closer to the holidays,” Vasquez told The Filipino Times.

Christmas experience in the UAE

Cold but full of warmth—it’s the most wonderful time of the year and also the best time to visit the UAE.

Recently, there has been a growing trend among OFWs to make the season even more special by bringing their loved ones to the UAE. As Filipino communities expand, more families choose to reunite and let their loved ones experience what the UAE offers during the holidays.

Instead of returning to the Philippines, Rian Andaya, a content creator and assistant community manager in Abu Dhabi, is bringing his mother to visit the UAE this Christmas.

“Dahil mag isa na lang ang aking ina [sa Pilipinas], we make sure na nakakasama pa rin namin siya to celebrate Christmas dito sa UAE. Ever since 2021 at kapag kaya ng budget naming magakakapatid ay dito na namin siya palagi pinapapunta pag Christmas para ‘di niya maramdaman ang mag-isa,” Andaya said.

Andaya and his family make sure to budget for travel and visas and arrange their annual leave so they can celebrate Christmas with his mom. He also noted that they’re putting together an itinerary for the places their mom wants to explore or revisit in the UAE.

The UAE is a popular destination for tourists during Christmas as its pleasant winter weather and multicultural environment make it a great place for various communities to enjoy and celebrate the holidays.

Fulfilling a bucket list item

For Graziel May Togonon, an admin executive, celebrating Christmas with her family in the UAE feels like a bucket list achievement, especially since her mother will be visiting this year.

“Actually hindi pa kami nagkaroon ng Pasko na buong pamilya talaga. Isang OFW din kasi si mama and nung kami naman ang nag-abroad, siya naman ang nasa Pinas. Hindi rin kami nakakauwi ng sabay ng kapatid ko and it is one of our ‘happy life bucket list’ ang mag-Pasko nang magkakasama,” she said.

Aside from exploring various cuisines and enjoying coffee on the beach, Togonon mentioned they plan to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks, which they’ve only seen on social media.

It’s also the perfect time to visit, as the UAE transforms into a winter wonderland during Christmas, with grand displays on every corner and various holiday-themed parks and activities available throughout the season.

Christmas celebration with fellow OFWs

Christmas is never lonely even if you’re miles away from your family as OFWs find ways to keep the spirit of this season alive. For Krissy Corbito, a marketing manager, holding an annual Christmas Kris Kringle tradition with her friends in the UAE is her way of embracing the holiday spirit.

Aside from exchanging presents starting in September, she also hosts barbecue Christmas parties in her home where they dine and play games, such as quiz nights and board games.

Christmas parties have become the heart of OFW celebrations in the UAE. For those unable to return home, the holiday spirit is maintained by celebrating with their friends and flatmates, proudly sharing their favorite handa, or traditional dishes, that bring a taste of Pasko from the Philippines.

“It keeps the spirit of kindness and generosity alive. It is important for me because I live alone and celebrating with my friends keeps me sane,” she added.

As the holidays approach, excitement is felt everywhere, from the Philippines to wherever Filipinos are around the world.

While it’s a season that brings a strong longing to be with their families back home, OFWs still go out of their way to express their love and appreciation to their loved ones.

Whether it’s sending gifts, reconnecting virtually, or celebrating in person, Filipinos truly shine in making Christmas special no matter where they are. Their dedication to spreading joy and giving back highlights that, no matter the distance, the spirit of Christmas is alive and strong.