OFW Guide: How to update your unemployment insurance (ILOE)

UAE residents who were among the early subscribers to the mandatory Involuntary Loss of Employment Insurance (ILOE) are now receiving reminders to renew their policies.

The text message reads, “Your ILOE policy is due for renewal on January 2024. Please login to your account at www.iloe.ae to update your details and renew your policy before expiration. Thank you. ILOE is a mandatory insurance.”

To help Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with the renewal process, The Filipino Times shares a step-by-step guide on how to seamlessly renew your unemployment insurance:

Step 1:

Visit the unemployment insurance website: www.iloe.ae and locate the ‘Subscribe/Renew here’ option.
Click on the option to reveal details on eligibility.

Step 2:

A prompt will appear detailing an instruction for both private sector employees and those working in the government sector. Click ‘Subscribe here.’

Step 3:

Choose ‘Individual’ and select your work sector – private, federal government, or unregistered under MOHRE.
Enter your Emirates ID and mobile number, then click ‘Request OTP’.

Step 4:

Input the received OTP and click ‘Submit’.

Step 5:

Access your personal dashboard displaying payment details and renewal option.

The system categorizes your salary, prompting you to choose renewal for Category 1 or Category 2.
Category 1 (Basic salary: Dh16,000 or less, Fee: Dh60 annually, Max compensation: Dh10,000)
Category 2 (Basic salary: Over Dh16,000, Fee: Dh120 annually, Max compensation: Dh20,000)

Step 6:

Opt for renewal and click ‘Pay Now’.

Step 7:

Enter credit/debit card details on the redirected payment channel and click ‘Pay’.

After a few seconds, receive a notification confirming successful payment.

Upon successful payment, your updated unemployment insurance certificate will be automatically downloaded and a copy will be sent to your registered email address. Simultaneously, you will also receive a text message to confirm renewal of your insurance.

Remember, compensation requires 12 consecutive months of insurance subscription, offering a maximum three-month cash compensation. Compensation is 60% of the average basic salary in the six months before unemployment, but it’s ineligible if you leave the country or secure a new job. Stay insured and secure your financial safety net.

