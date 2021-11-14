Foreign visitors experience the Philippines at ‘Bangkóta’

The ‘Bangkóta’, our very own pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, has been well-received by the international community, with over 150,000 visitors who marvelled the country’s cultural highlights within just a month since the World’s Fair opened it gates in October.

The pavilion, which clocks in over 10,000 visitors daily, is not only home to numerous must-see works of art of renowned Filipino artists, but also evokes many unique Filipino traits.

Cross-cultural communications expert and member of the International Women Business Group UAE, Taylor Elizabeth, said that the pavilion captures the warm spirit of the Filipinos. “It is true that your beautiful country’s greatest gift to the world is it’s people and we all saw that through the story so well told and felt at the pavilion and through your gracious hospitality. We were hosted in true Filipino style, with kindness, warmth and genuine care (and well fed!),” said Elizabeth, also known as The Elegance Advisor on Instagram with nearly 100,000 followers.

Recent high-level visits to the pavilion also included a delegation from New Zealand, led by Commissioner General Clayton Kimpton. They were amazed by our heritage and tradition in a guided tour with the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry and PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner-General Rosvi Gaetos and Pavilion Director Rosario Liwanag. The delegation also got a taste of the Philippines through its food.

The pavilion has also been lauded by other local media outlets as a go-to destination for kids, citing “lots of cool ‘Instagrammable’ art on the way up that looks even better at nighttime.” Among these is the unmissable huge blue sculpture – Duddley Diaz’ Haliya that welcomes all visitors to the Bangkóta.

A visitor from Pakistan to the pavilion was quoted saying: “It was beautiful. I love the whole ‘Nature is Peace, Man is Nature, the DNA helix – we’re going to the core of humanity! And I feel like that is the Philippine culture. In Dubai, if you go anywhere, you’ll find Filipino culture and that is why we love the Philippines so much!”

Enjoying her visit to the pavilion, Abu Dhabi resident Delma Sallador said: “Inuna namin ang pagbisita sa Philippine pavilion kung saan nakita namin yung kahalagahan ng kultura natin. Para po sa mga di pa nakakabisita, please avail na yung ticket – one day pass or seasonal man. It’s a once in a lifetime experience. Pag nasa Expo na kayo may something different sa pakiramdam na ang parang fulfillment na nakabisita kayo sa lugar na ito.”

Kris Ayuso from Dubai said: “Yung exterior design is very nice, it’s something unexpected from the usual design when we think of the Philippines.”

She added that Filipinos shouldn’t miss this opportunity to visit to experience the diversity of cultures that Dubai is known for as a global destination.

“Expo 2020 Dubai exemplifies the UAE’s message of tolerance and acceptance. Tatlong beses pa lang ako nakakabisita pero sobrang nakakaproud din to be part of this, kahit as a visitor lang,” said Ayuso.

Among the 150,000 visitors include students of the Delhi Private School in Dubai as part of the Expo School Program. They were fascinated with the ancient past of the Philippines as portrayed in Patrick Cabral’s ‘Vessel of Time’ – a 3rd white boat sculpture that encapsulates the science-oriented story of the 4,000-year movement of the first generation of Filipinos who had spread out from the Philippines to different parts of the world through the Pacific Ocean.

The ‘Bangkóta’ draws visitors into defined, free-flowing, open spaces, reflecting an epic symphony of nature and culture sustained through time. It highlights the Filipino identity as well as its creative industries such as architecture, arts multimedia, music, dance, film, fashion, food, photography and performing arts, among others.

Sustainable design

The pavilion, whose design links the deep past of the Philippines through millennia was smartly, rightfully mounted in the Sustainability District of the Expo.

Not only the cultural sustainability of the Filipinos was highlighted by its design and concept, the sustainable materials—all sourced from the UAE—was also accentuated when the mobility disruptions struck.

“One thing about the pavilion design is that there’s no need for us to bring anything from the Philippines. We are talking of ideas being brought to life in the pavilion using Dubai resources and Filipino suppliers in Dubai. We had to make it that way. Otherwise, it would be a nightmare trying to bring in shipments from Manila to Dubai, especially when the pandemic struck,” Gaetos, in an earlier interview, told TFT.

“The design of the pavilion was, indeed, very smart and intelligent in the sense that we don’t have to be bothered by supply chain problems. We did not have to depend on Manila shipments,” Gaetos highlighted.

Expo, a global affair

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the first Expo set in the Arab World highlights exciting possibilities around the world that the future generations would benefit from.

This World’s Fair marks a first in the 170-year history of World Expos — this is the only one to date to provide pavilions for each of the 192 participating countries. This ensures that all UAE’s young expats, no matter what their origin, are represented at this global platform.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture (shorter form of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority), stated that Expo 2020 Dubai provided an enriching experience that would help expats and students feel that they were in a place that valued culture, creativity, and talent.

“Dubai is a city whose bright present is based on its authentic past and rich cultural content; the emirate is headed towards a more prosperous future. At Expo 2020, which brings together the world’s cultures and creativity to chart the features of a better future for humanity, we will celebrate this rich content and inspire the whole world with the extraordinary ambitions of our leadership and people,” she said.