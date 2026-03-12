Filipino bartender shakes up global stage with award-winning cocktail

A Filipino bartender working in the United Arab Emirates has gained international recognition after winning a global bartending competition, showcasing both Emirati flavors and Filipino pride on the world stage.

Junard Iglesia is a senior bartender at COYA Restaurant & Pisco Bar Dubai, who described his victory as a moment that exceeded the dream he once had when he first entered the industry.

“Having the opportunity to represent my country internationally is one of the greatest honors of my life, and it truly feels like a dream come true,” he said.

Originally from Gerona, Tarlac in the Philippines, Iglesia’s journey in the hospitality industry began humbly a decade ago when he arrived in Dubai with no bartending experience.

He first worked as a part-time runner in a bar before eventually being hired as a barback at Mint Leaf of London, where he started learning the craft of bartending. Over the years, he steadily advanced in the industry, including a stint with the opening team of Isola Restaurant Dubai before joining COYA.

Preparing for the competition, however, was far from easy. Iglesia said he had to juggle demanding work schedules, family responsibilities, and the creative process required for the contest.

“I spent a lot of time developing my concept and making sure it followed the competition rules,” he said. “Even with our busy daily operations at the bar, I gave my full effort and passion.”

His entry, a cocktail called “Emerald Crescent,” was inspired by the culture and ingredients of the UAE. The drink incorporates camel milk, saffron, and Arabic coffee to highlight local flavors.

But beyond its ingredients, the cocktail carried a more personal meaning.

“This drink is inspired not only by my role as a bartender, but also as a father and a husband,” Iglesia said, adding that he dedicated the creation to bartenders in the UAE who balance demanding careers while raising families.

While he represented the UAE in the competition, Iglesia said he also felt proud to represent his Filipino roots.

“It is a great honor to represent my second home, the UAE, and at the same time I feel very proud and grateful to represent my home country, the Philippines,” he said.

He also credited mentors and colleagues who guided him throughout his ten years in the industry, saying their support played a key role in his success.

Following the win, Iglesia hopes to continue competing internationally and contributing to the bartending community.

“I plan to continue growing in my career, joining more competitions, and taking on new challenges,” he said. “I hope to keep representing both the UAE and the Philippines.”

For Iglesia, the recognition marks not just a personal milestone but also a testament to the determination of Filipinos making their mark abroad, one carefully crafted cocktail at a time.