Philippine Embassy in Qatar to close for Eid al-Fitr holiday

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin4 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar has announced it will close for three days in March in observance of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

In an advisory posted Thursday, the embassy said it will suspend operations on March 19, 22, and 23. Regular services will resume on Tuesday, March 24.

However, emergency hotlines will remain available during the closure:

  • Consular matters: (+974) 5527-5123
  • Migrant Workers Office Assistance to Nationals: (+974) 5118-4242
  • OWWA-related concerns: (+974) 3092-1758

The embassy reminded the public to plan ahead for consular transactions before the holiday.

641649461 1348649467307159 4227624150494990670 n

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

