Philippine Embassy in Qatar to close for Eid al-Fitr holiday

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar has announced it will close for three days in March in observance of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

In an advisory posted Thursday, the embassy said it will suspend operations on March 19, 22, and 23. Regular services will resume on Tuesday, March 24.

However, emergency hotlines will remain available during the closure:

Consular matters: (+974) 5527-5123

Migrant Workers Office Assistance to Nationals: (+974) 5118-4242

OWWA-related concerns: (+974) 3092-1758

The embassy reminded the public to plan ahead for consular transactions before the holiday.