Philippine Embassy in Qatar to close for Eid al-Fitr holiday

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar has announced it will close for three days in March in observance of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
In an advisory posted Thursday, the embassy said it will suspend operations on March 19, 22, and 23. Regular services will resume on Tuesday, March 24.
However, emergency hotlines will remain available during the closure:
- Consular matters: (+974) 5527-5123
- Migrant Workers Office Assistance to Nationals: (+974) 5118-4242
- OWWA-related concerns: (+974) 3092-1758
The embassy reminded the public to plan ahead for consular transactions before the holiday.