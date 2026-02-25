Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Ambassador Noralyn Jubaira Baja presents credentials to Sultan of Oman

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: Oman News Agency

Philippine Ambassador Noralyn Jubaira Baja presented her credentials to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, formally assuming her role as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines to the Sultanate of Oman.

The presentation of the Letter of Credence, held at Al Barakah Palace on Feb. 11, was facilitated by the Diwan of the Royal Court. Baja was accompanied by Third Secretary and Vice Consul April Casquejo and Cultural Officer and Attaché Cherry Brosos.

In a brief meeting following the ceremony, Baja reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries. Sultan Haitham also conveyed his greetings to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and expressed his support for Baja’s mission.

Separately on the same day, the Sultan and Prime Minister received credentials from ambassadors representing Palestine, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Benin, Peru, Albania, Paraguay, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Malta, and Uganda.

The Philippine Embassy in Muscat welcomed Baja’s arrival on Jan. 27, marking the start of her official tour of duty. A career diplomat who joined the Philippine Foreign Service in 1987 as a Staff Assistant in the Office of United Nations and International Organizations, Baja has held numerous senior positions at the Department of Foreign Affairs and most recently served as Philippine Ambassador to South Africa.

Under her leadership, the Embassy aims to work closely with the Government of Oman and other partners to deepen bilateral cooperation and advance shared interests between the two countries.

