PICE-EPSA Chapter invites community to join blood donation drive in Dammam, KSA

Filipino organizations in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are set to hold a blood donation drive this Friday, Feb. 13, to support patients in need.

The event, organized by the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers–Eastern Province Saudi Arabia Chapter, will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Security Forces Hospital in Dammam.

Fourteen Filipino community organizations in the region are collaborating on the campaign, which is open to eligible donors from the public.

The drive aims to help save lives while strengthening community ties among Filipinos in the Eastern Province.

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

