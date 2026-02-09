PICE-EPSA Chapter invites community to join blood donation drive in Dammam, KSA

Filipino organizations in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are set to hold a blood donation drive this Friday, Feb. 13, to support patients in need.

The event, organized by the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers–Eastern Province Saudi Arabia Chapter, will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Security Forces Hospital in Dammam.

Fourteen Filipino community organizations in the region are collaborating on the campaign, which is open to eligible donors from the public.

The drive aims to help save lives while strengthening community ties among Filipinos in the Eastern Province.