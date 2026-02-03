Community NewsLatest NewsOFW News

OWWA recognizes FILSOC for volunteer efforts during OFW Serbisyo Caravan

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin21 mins ago

The Filipino Social Club (FILSOC) – Dubai has been recognized by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) for its volunteer service during the OFW Serbisyo Caravan.

The recognition was marked by the presentation of a plaque of appreciation, which was received by FILSOC President Ericson Reyes, during a ceremonial signing of OWWA e-card partnerships with the Filipino community in Deira on Feb. 2.

Among those who graced the event are Consul General Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac, and OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.

FILSOC members volunteered during the third leg of the OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai on Jan. 10–11, assisting overseas Filipino workers availing themselves of services and helping ensure the smooth flow of the event.

Organized by the Department of Migrant Workers, the caravan brings essential government services directly to OFWs and their families abroad in one convenient location.

